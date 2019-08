(WTNH)– In Connecticut we have cat cafes, but in the Ukraine they’re doing things little differently.

A raccoon cafe just opened up there.

The raccoons were adopted from a farm and raised by the cafe’s owners.

Customers have been lining up for as long as 30-minutes for a chance to snuggle with the pair of raccoons.

Their names are Liza and Bart.

There is another raccoon cafe in South Korea.