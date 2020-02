(CNN)– A North Carolina reporter has gone viral after giving online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.

Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook Live in Madison County last Thursday as part of his station’s weather coverage.

He says he accidentally activated a filter generator. Crazy filters started popping up while he did his report, and he had no idea it was happening until he stepped off-camera.

Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.