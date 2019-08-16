Sheriff: Trio of thieves thwarted by misleading gas jug

KEAVY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say three thieves thought they were stealing gasoline from a property for their broken down car until the car stopped working again.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said the three stole a 5-gallon gasoline jug from a garage for their car. Except there wasn’t gasoline in the jug. It was peroxide.

News outlets report Latasha Bryant, Timothy Storms and Dustin Napier were arrested Wednesday on various charges including burglary.

Spokesman Gilbert Acciardo says after the trio filled their tank up with peroxide, they pushed the vehicle onto the victim’s property.

The sheriff’s office says Napier was found with a pill in her mouth that she refused to spit out. Bryant was found with a glass pipe.

It’s unclear if an attorney is available to comment.