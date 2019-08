(WTNH)– Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life.

Two U.S. colleges, The Kinsey Institute in Indiana University and the Department of Psychology in Lake Forest College in Chicago, did the study.

They asked over 5,300 single Americans if they used emojis.

Twenty-eight percent say they use them regularly. And those people who used emojis, they went on more dates last year than people who didn’t.

