CEDAR PARK, TX (WTNH) — A 17-year-old from Cedar Park, Texas has broken two Guinness World Records: one for having the longest legs for a female, the other for a teenager with the longest legs.

Maci Currin isn’t all legs, but they do make up 60% of her total height. Currin is 6’10”.

Her left leg is over 53 inches long, while her right leg is slightly shorter, at a little over 52.5 inches.