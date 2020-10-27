Texas woman asked to down front yard skeleton strip club Halloween display

(WTNH) — A Texas woman is being told to remove her front yard Halloween display by her homeowners association. The problem? She set up a skeleton strip club. Some people complained calling it inappropriate for a family community.

“I believe we live in the greatest country in the entire world. And we do have the right to self-expression and creativity. And this is my way of being creative and having an outlet. There’s no harm. I’m not hurting anyone,” says Angela Nava.

Nava has been told to take down the display in 30 days, which is okay with her because Halloween will be long over by then.