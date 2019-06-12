Tony Stark’s cabin from ‘Avengers Endgame’ available on AirBnB

Unusual Stories

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

If you haven’t seen Marvel‘s Avengers Endgame yet, spoiler alert!

One of the movie’s settings is available on AirBnB

In the movie, Tony Stark, Pepper and their daughter live in that cabin by the lake. It can be rented for about $335 per night. 

It’s located in Georgia, about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta. 

The three bedroom, four bathroom cabin is part of a farm.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss