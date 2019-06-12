Tony Stark’s cabin from ‘Avengers Endgame’ available on AirBnB

If you haven’t seen Marvel‘s Avengers Endgame yet, spoiler alert!

One of the movie’s settings is available on AirBnB.

In the movie, Tony Stark, Pepper and their daughter live in that cabin by the lake. It can be rented for about $335 per night.

It’s located in Georgia, about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta.

The three bedroom, four bathroom cabin is part of a farm.

