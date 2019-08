The TSA released a video of the ten strangest things it found last year.

The list includes a few things you may expect like knives and a hatchet.

There’s also a live snake, a ridiculously fake time bomb strapped to a clock radio, and what appears to be hand grenades with little tuxedos painted on them.

It says the most unusual was a Freddy Krueger glove, just like the one used in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” films, complete with finger knives.