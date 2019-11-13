‘Unicorn’ puppy with tail growing out of its head found abandoned in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WTNH) — An animal rescue in Missouri found an abandoned puppy with a very unique ‘appendage’: a tail growing out of his forehead.

On November 8th, Mac the Pittbull, a non-profit animal rescue, found a puppy along with an older dog abandoned in the freezing cold.

In a Facebook post, MTP wrote that the puppy had a foot injury and a mysterious “TAIL GROWING OUT OF HIS FOREHEAD.”

November 8, 2019 – Courtesy: Mac the Pittbull via Facebook

The organization named the puppy “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn” and posted updates about the puppy on Facebook over the next week, following the mystery of the second tail.

Our Narwhal magical unicorn puppy has had so many great people checking in on him this morning. Here is what his normal routine is: being a puppy. BOL!! Love,MacKeeperOfTheUnicorns Posted by Mac the pitbull on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

MTP reported that the tail does not wag and does not seem to bother the very special little ‘unicorn.’

After a visit to the vet Wednesday, MTP wrote that the tail is not, in fact, connected to anything.

Narwhal the Puppy X-ray Nov. 13th – Courtesy: Mac the Pittbull via Facebook

Narwhal the Puppy’s vet visit Nov. 13th – Courtesy: Mac the Pittbull via Facebook

In their update, MTP wrote that the vet said there is no real reason for the ‘unicorn tail’ to be removed and that the puppy is completely healthy, “other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.”

Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey. Thank you everyone for helping us help them! – Mac the Pittbull on Facebook

Our Narwhal magical unicorn puppy has had so many great people checking in on him this morning. Here is what his normal routine is: being a puppy. BOL!! Love,MacKeeperOfTheUnicorns Posted by Mac the pitbull on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The “COOLEST PUPPY EVER” is not yet available for adoption. The organization says they want him to grow a bit more and make sure the tail doesn’t pose a problem as he gets bigger.