Walnut-like mass found in Christmas tree in Ohio turns out to be preying mantis eggs

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WTNH) — Keep an eye out as you’re picking out your Christmas tree this season! A mass that looked like a walnut was found in a Christmas tree in Ohio. Turns out, it’s a mass of preying mantis eggs.

Officials out of Erie County, Ohio posted the warning on Facebook Tuesday: “Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve!”

Officials say, if you see any of these egg masses in your Christmas tree, “clip the branch and put it in your garden. These are 100-200 preying mantis eggs!”