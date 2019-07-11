WATCH: Armoured truck spills cash on Georgia highway

ATLANTA (WTNH)–A lucky drive home for some people in Atlanta. It was raining money on the highway Tuesday night.

A crew driving an armored truck said their side door flew open and money went flying. As much as $175,000 blew all over the road.

They said whoever pocketed the cash broke the law…

If they don’t return it, they could face up to 20 years in prison, depending on how much they took.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.