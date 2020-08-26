Waterbury firefighters help deliver baby girl

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Waterbury Fire Department helped deliver a baby girl on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Terrence J. Ballou confirmed to News 8 that Engine 6 from the Willow Street Firehouse responded to a pending child birth just before 3:30 p.m.

The crew, consisting of Lt. Nick DeGeronimo, FF Jeff Leperriere, FF Mike Locorotundo, and FD Al Santiago, were all on the scene within six minutes and began stabilizing the patient who was in labor.

When it became apparent that the baby wasn’t going to wait for the ambulance to arrive, the crew laid out clean blankets, towels and an OB kit, as well as provided life support to deliver the newborn.

The mom and newborn were then transferred to the care of the ambulance crew upon their arrival and are doing well at this time.