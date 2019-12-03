Waterford PD escorts escaped pet donkey home in the rain

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer in Waterford gave a unique ride home to a lost pet over the weekend.

On Facebook Tuesday, Waterford Police posted a picture of an officer ‘walking’ a donkey home in the rain by a leash from the comfort of the officer’s cruiser.

The post joked that perhaps what we were seeing was “an attempt at a field sobriety test,” or “a large dog,” or even a “new donkey patrol.”

In fact, the picture features a donkey that got loose on Vauxhall Street Extension over the weekend.

Posted by Waterford Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The post goes on to say that the officer in the cruiser in the photo “used the other officers present to protect [the donkey] from oncoming traffic” as they slowly guided the animal back home.