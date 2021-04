EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The search is on for the owner of a wedding ban found at a popular Connecticut hiking spot last weekend.

Someone found a gold ring in the parking lot of Devil’s Hopyard in East Haddam Saturday. The inscription of the ring has a date of August 3, 1968, and the initials ‘D’ and ‘L’.

If this is your wedding band, contact us using our ReportIt feature and we’ll connect you with the person who found it.