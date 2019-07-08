Wilton PD: Naked man seriously injured after jumping out of moving pickup truck

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A New York man was seriously injured after jumping out of a moving pickup truck while naked in Wilton on Sunday morning.

Police say that at around 9:24 a.m., officers responded to the Ridgefield/Wilton line for the report of a naked man who had jumped out of the back of a pickup truck while it was moving.

According to police, the incident started when Wilson Puente, of Ridgefield, was traveling south on Danbury Road by the Days Inn and saw what he thought was a dead deer on the side of the road.

However, when Puente slowed down to look at it, it was actually a naked white male laying on the ground.

The naked man, later identified as John Rodas, then allegedly jumped up and leaped into the bed of Puente’s moving pickup truck.

Police say that Puente continued to drive while calling 911.

Then, in the area of 1039 Danbury Road, Rodas jumped out of the pickup and landed on the side of the road.

Rodas was taken to Danbury Hospital with life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Puente was released from the scene without charges.

The incident remains under investigation.