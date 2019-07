(WTNH)– The 11th ‘Thumb Wrestler of the World’ has been crowned.

For the fourth year in a row, Paul ‘Under His Thumb’ Browse is the Thumb War Champion.

The “sport” is played in rounds on a wooden board that resembles a wrestling ring. There is both a men’s and women’s championship, with the 60 second matches.

Meanwhile in the women’s competition, Paul’s mother-in-law, Janet Coleman aka ‘Nanny Thumb’ took the crown.