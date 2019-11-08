Woman arrested for climbing fence at Bronx Zoo lion exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo lion exhibit has been arrested.

Police said Thursday that Mya Autry was arrested on criminal trespass charges. It wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer who could comment.

Mya Autry in Lion enclosure at Bronx Zoo in early October.

Staff at the zoo said they received a report that an individual had climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit in early October.

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

The zoo said it was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.”