Woman goes into labor while taking the bar exam

ILLINOIS (WTNH) — Taking the bar exam is hard enough, but one Illinois woman took it to the next level by going into labor in the middle of the test.

Brianna Hill though she’d only be 28-weeks pregnant when she had to take her bar exam. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was pushed back 10 weeks.

The remote version of the test – four 90-minute sections spread over two days – is also proctored, which means the test taker has to sit in front of a webcam to make sure they’re not cheating.

During her test, Hill felt her water break, but continued to finish the test.

She got to the hospital around 5:30 p.m. and her new baby boy arrived just after 10 p.m.