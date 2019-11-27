Woman sees late father in ultrasound photo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A San Diego, California, woman believes she sees her late father in an ultrasound image of her unborn daughter.

Shantel Carillo, who’s five and a half months pregnant with her second child, said her checkup at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on Monday went fine.

She went home with her ultrasound photo and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. It wasn’t until she posted the picture online that the image came into focus.

“I came home and just posted the original ultrasound picture on Facebook,” she told KGTV.

Friends quickly pointed out something special in the photo: an image of what appeared to be Carillo’s father, Charles.

Carillo said she can see her dad, who passed away in 2016, kissing her unborn child. She said the outline of his face can be seen along with a hat he loved to wear.

“Looks like there’s an angel giving your baby a kiss on the lips,” Carrillo said her friends told her.

Carillo said her father loved her first daughter very much, so it’s no surprise he wanted to love on baby number two.

“My dad was obsessed with my daughter,” said Carrillo. “It was kind of like validation like he’s got my back … This is just something he would do.”