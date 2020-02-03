Woman to reunite with dog she lost 3 years ago after beer company features dog’s photo on can

BRADENTON, Fla. (WTNH/KSTP) — A Minnesota woman will soon be reunited with her beloved dog thanks to a beer can.

Monica Mathis told KSTP she was living in Iowa when her terrier mix, Hazel, went missing from her front yard.

“She was on a leash outside, and I went to get her, and she was gone from our yard,” Mathis said.

That was in 2017.

Mathis said she searched for Hazel and even called shelters to find her, but her searches turned up nothing.

A new job brought the woman and her family to Minnesota. They moved, thinking they would never see Hazel again.

But on Jan. 24, 2020, that all changed.

Four dogs from a shelter in Florida were picked to have their pictures featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans. The goal? To help them get adopted.

Mathis said she saw the story while scrolling through Facebook and noticed that one of the dogs looked a little too familiar.

“I saw one of the dogs on there, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that looks like my dog,'” she said.

She said she recognized Day Day as her beloved dog.

“I have no idea how she got to Florida,” Mathis said. She quickly reached out to the shelter, which needed proof the dog was hers.

“I sent everything I could find,” she said. “All the pictures so I could stop an adoption process from happening because I could’ve lost her again.”

The shelter reached back out and confirmed the canine on the can was Hazel.

The novel “Four Pack” did exactly what it was supposed to: get Hazel noticed.

Mathis said the reunion would happen just in time for Hazel’s 7th birthday. She will be transported from Florida to Minnesota.