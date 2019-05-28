Unusual Stories

'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings' record

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:58 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:59 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) - James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings' record earnings in the next month.

Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.

Related: "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer wins again

Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Related: James Holzhauer reaches 20th Jeopardy! win

Holzhauer's total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That's $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings' $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center