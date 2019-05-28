'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings' record
LOS ANGELES (AP) - James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings' record earnings in the next month.
Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.
Related: "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer wins again
Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.
Related: James Holzhauer reaches 20th Jeopardy! win
Holzhauer's total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That's $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings' $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Police search for woman missing from New Canaan
- Rare albino panda caught on camera
- Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook
- Family helps reunite baby deer with its mother
- Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
- AMC theatres offers $4 summer movie deal
- TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Cloudy Tuesday with some showers for the afternoon
(WTNH) - A return to chilly and unsettled weather midday today and for the afternoon. Rain and thunder tonight with a front draped over the area. Some dry weather tomorrow before more showers head our way at night.Read More »
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
Don't Miss
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police search for woman missing from New Canaan
Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from New Canaan since...Read More »
-
Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook
Firefighters are trained for all kinds of rescue, including situations like...Read More »
-
Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
Some local Boy Scouts from Durham are honoring a local family who lost their...Read More »
-
TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights
The Transportation Security Administration now permits an FDA approved...Read More »
-
'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says
Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition,...Read More »
Video Center
-
Tuesday Morning Digital Update
New Haven police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, and more for your Tuesday morning digital update.Read More »
-
Weather Tuesday
Midday WeatherRead More »
-
Rare albino panda caught on camera
For the first time ever, a rare albino panda has been caught on camera!Read More »