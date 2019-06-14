Unusual Stories

10-hour wait: Massive lines on first day of new Harry Potter ride

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:02 AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) - Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened Thursday at Universal Orlando and at 9:30 a.m. the wait time was 10 hours.

The new attraction is one of the most anticipated roller coaster openings this summer. Universal calls it a 'story coaster.'

Riders will enter a line that leads to the mysterious Forbidden Forest. When they reach the ride, they will board magical motorbikes with one rider on the motorcycle, the other in an adjacent sidecar, and they will set off on a flight though the forest, searching for rare magical creatures.

The ride promises lots of thrills, with seven total launches, the most of any roller coaster in the world.

It's also the first U.S. coaster to feature a free-fall vertical drop, which totals 17 feet.

