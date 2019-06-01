Unusual Stories

11 foot gator breaks into Florida home

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 09:51 PM EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater. 

The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator. 

The homeowner tells WFLA that the gator broke four good bottles of wine. Thankfully that was the extent of the injuries and the gator was removed safely. 

