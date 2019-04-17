Unusual Stories

Abandoned Miami hospital implodes

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:19 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Now you see it, and in a matter of seconds, now you don't.

Demolition crews imploded this old abandoned hospital in Miami Beach Tuesday morning.

The building was reduced to a cloud of dust after the TNT detonated.

A high-rise condo will be built in its place.

