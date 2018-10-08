Unusual Stories

Alligator spotted on Louisiana doorstep

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 06:10 PM EDT

(WTNH) - An unexpected visitor was at the front door of a Louisiana home.

An alligator was discovered resting on the front porch of a home in Breaux Bridge.

The sheriff's office posted pictures on social media with an important warning: "Always look before you step!"

Have you ever happened to come across an alligator or some other animal that left you frightened?

