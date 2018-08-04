Unusual Stories

Amish man starts 'Amish Uber' business

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

(WTNH) - An Amish man living in Michigan is putting his own new spin on ride sharing.

The man is giving customers a lift with his horse and buggy.

Related Content: Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey

He calls the service the "Amish Uber."

And for just $5, people can get more than a ride, they can get a truly unique experience!

Related Content: Uber Health will get patients to and from the doctor

Would you pay $5 to go on a ride like this one?

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center