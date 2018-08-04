Amish man starts 'Amish Uber' business

(WTNH) - An Amish man living in Michigan is putting his own new spin on ride sharing.

The man is giving customers a lift with his horse and buggy.

He calls the service the "Amish Uber."

And for just $5, people can get more than a ride, they can get a truly unique experience!

Would you pay $5 to go on a ride like this one?