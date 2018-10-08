Unusual Stories

Bernie Sanders saves woman in wheelchair

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 07:10 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 07:29 AM EDT

Bernie Sanders saves woman in wheelchair

WASHINGTON D.C. (WILX/CNN) - Amy Currotto, a law student, was just trying to get to her guitar lesson when she crossed a busy D.C. street in her wheelchair.

She didn't see an oncoming car, but a bystander who did yelled at her to turn back.

Wednesday evening, Currotto ventured onto Massachusetts Avenue heading to a music lesson on Capitol Hill.

"Before I could even say anything, he was just like, 'ma'am, ma'am, you've got to get off the street. There's incoming traffic.' And the only thing that could come out of my mouth was, oh my goodness, are you Senator Sanders? And he was just like, 'yes, but you have to get off the street,'" said Currotto.

She quickly made it to Sanders and he agreed to take a selfie with her.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center