Bernie Sanders saves woman in wheelchair

WASHINGTON D.C. (WILX/CNN) - Amy Currotto, a law student, was just trying to get to her guitar lesson when she crossed a busy D.C. street in her wheelchair.

She didn't see an oncoming car, but a bystander who did yelled at her to turn back.

Wednesday evening, Currotto ventured onto Massachusetts Avenue heading to a music lesson on Capitol Hill.

"Before I could even say anything, he was just like, 'ma'am, ma'am, you've got to get off the street. There's incoming traffic.' And the only thing that could come out of my mouth was, oh my goodness, are you Senator Sanders? And he was just like, 'yes, but you have to get off the street,'" said Currotto.

She quickly made it to Sanders and he agreed to take a selfie with her.