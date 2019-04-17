Billboard Dad sends thank you message to friendly callers

NEW JERSEY (WTNH) - Remember when two brothers in New Jersey pranked their dad this past March?

The brothers put up a picture of their dad, as well as his number and a birthday message saying "Wish my dad a Happy Birthday", on a billboard as a prank.

Now, the father is saying thank you to a quarter of a million people, and what better way to do so than putting up his own billboard.

Chris Ferry's billboard says "Thank you for the birthday wishes - over 250,000 calls worldwide."

He says he became a celebrity of sorts and people now recognize him as "Billboard Dad".

