Unusual Stories

Billboard Dad sends thank you message to friendly callers

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 05:42 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:42 AM EDT

NEW JERSEY (WTNH) - Remember when two brothers in New Jersey pranked their dad this past March?

The brothers put up a picture of their dad, as well as his number and a birthday message saying "Wish my dad a Happy Birthday", on a billboard as a prank. 

Related: New Jersey dad receives thousands of birthday phone calls following billboard prank

Now, the father is saying thank you to a quarter of a million people, and what better way to do so than putting up his own billboard.

Chris Ferry's billboard says "Thank you for the birthday wishes - over 250,000 calls worldwide."

He says he became a celebrity of sorts and people now recognize him as "Billboard Dad".
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center