California Burger King customer charged $1,000 for a meal

(WTNH) - A Burger King customer in California says he was charged over $1,000 for a meal that should have just cost him a penny. 

The man was trying to take advantage of the recent Burger King promotion that allows you to buy a whopper for just one cent. 

The promotion goes that you have to get within about 600 feet of a McDonald's and use the Burger King app to place the order. 

The man says he doesn't know how it happened, but now he has a huge overdraft on his bank account.

