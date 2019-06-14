CT State Police escort family of geese to safety

(WTNH) - Connecticut State Police had a very special escort assignment on Thursday morning.

Troopers DeGaetano and McGregor escorted a family of geese across the Goldstar Bridge in Groton during rush hour.

They say the family of five fowl all waddled to safety into Groton and off the highway.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.