Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 03:32 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 03:35 PM EDT

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Michael, one sheriff's office is having some fun and telling a well-known storm tracker to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office issued a "trespass warning" for Jim Cantore, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. Cantore typically visits areas that are being impacted by severe weather. People often joke that if he shows up in your area, you know the storm is going to be bad.

The sheriff's office posted the fake "warning" on Facebook Monday evening with the message, "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice."

The "warning" jokes that Cantore is only allowed in Santa Rosa County for non-business related visits, and preferably during the winter months.

The bottom of the notice reads "This is not a real trespass. We like Jim, just not under these conditions."

Santa Rosa County is in the Florida Panhandle. That's where the National Hurricane Center track shows Hurricane Michael is headed. The county is currently under a hurricane watch. 

Jim Cantore tweeted Monday night about evacuations in Panama City Beach, but it's not clear if he is there.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


