Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Michael, one sheriff's office is having some fun and telling a well-known storm tracker to stay away.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office issued a "trespass warning" for Jim Cantore, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. Cantore typically visits areas that are being impacted by severe weather. People often joke that if he shows up in your area, you know the storm is going to be bad.
The sheriff's office posted the fake "warning" on Facebook Monday evening with the message, "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice."
The "warning" jokes that Cantore is only allowed in Santa Rosa County for non-business related visits, and preferably during the winter months.
The bottom of the notice reads "This is not a real trespass. We like Jim, just not under these conditions."
Santa Rosa County is in the Florida Panhandle. That's where the National Hurricane Center track shows Hurricane Michael is headed. The county is currently under a hurricane watch.
Jim Cantore tweeted Monday night about evacuations in Panama City Beach, but it's not clear if he is there.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Norwich Free Academy cuts ties with outside athletic trainer
- US student detained in Israel over alleged boycott support
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up
- Studying the small details of Yale architecture
- Fight to save Waterbury church from being demolished
- Hartford PD Investigates Road Rage Incident
- 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators talk turning the award-winning musical into a book
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches
Volunteers from Connecticut will do their part to help those in the potential path of Hurricane Michael.Read More »
- Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael
- Fast-moving Hurricane Michael menaces Florida Panhandle
- Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pedestrians struck in North Stonington hit and run
LifeStar has been called to North Stonington for a report of 2 people struck...Read More »
-
Norwich Free Academy cuts ties with outside athletic trainer
Norwich Free Academy has cut ties with an athletic trainer who was part of an...Read More »
-
Studying the small details of Yale architecture
It's no secret that Yale University, a New Haven staple, has buildings spread...Read More »
-
Fight to save Waterbury church from being demolished
"I did hear that conspiracy theory."Read More »
-
Hartford PD Investigates Road Rage Incident
Hartford Police are re-investigating a road rage incident caught on camera...Read More »
Video Center
-
Red Sox try to bounce Yanks from ALDS
Baseball's biggest rivalry gets the spotlight to itself as the Red Sox try to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.Read More »
-
Digital Update: Tuesday Night
A new study finds that Connecticut's fiscal health is doing too well. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
-
Studying the small details of Yale architecture
It's no secret that Yale University, a New Haven staple, has buildings spread out throughout the city that are rich in history and are aesthetically pleasing.Read More »