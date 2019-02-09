Unusual Stories

Häagen-Dazs announces new line of alcohol-infused ice cream, cookie squares

By:

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 01:19 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 01:19 PM EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) - Thinking of reaching for that nightcap? Or maybe ice cream? Now you can have the best of both worlds! 

Häagen-Dazs announced a new line of products combining two treats - cocktails and ice cream. 

There will be seven boozy flavors/products:

  • Irish Cream Brownie
  • Rum Tres Leches
  • Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle
  • Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch
  • Bourbon Praline Pecan 
  • Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee
  • Irish Cream Cookie Squares

Each pint contains 0.5 percent alcohol by volume, which officials say is the same amount found in a non-alcoholic beer.

According to a Häagen-Dazs spokesperson, the flavors were inspired by craft cocktails and the brand's popular ice cream flavors. 

The new products will retail for $5.29 in grocery stores nationwide in April. 

If you can't wait until then, you can get your booze on early in select Häagen-Dazs shops. 

Which flavor would you try? 

