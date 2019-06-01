Holy Guacamole! Avozilla: the world's biggest avocado

(WTNH) - Avocado lovers down under hit the jackpot.

Take a look at this mega-avocado.

It's almost the size of this man's face!

Nicknamed "Avoizilla" -- it's five times the size of a normal avocado.

It weighs almost three pounds and can cost up to $16. The giant is grown by a farmer in Australia and it's available in stores there.

The farmer behind "Avozilla" isn't saying how he gets them so big, but he promises it's not genetically modified.

