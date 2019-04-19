Meat vending machine installed in Michigan
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) - Barbecue has come to a vending machine in Kalamazoo County in Michigan.
Earlier this week, managers for Barrett's Smokehouse installed a meat-dispensing machine outside the D&R Sports Center on West Main in Oshtemo Township.
“We used to have a location next to D&R Sports Center, but we had to move away,” Lauren Heath, general manager of Barrett's Smokehouse, said. “So when we discovered this machine, we thought this would be the best location for it.”
The machine has different items, such as hamburgers, Oberon beer brats, smoked pulled pork and New York strips steaks.
“You can pick out different fresh meat items,” Heath said. “A tray will go up, grab the item, bring it down and dispense it for you.”
Barrett's owners discovered the machine at a recent trade show. The machine is restocked daily and automatically shuts off if the temperature drops below what's recommended to keep the products fresh.
While this is Barrett's first meat vending machine, it might not be the last.
“The response on Facebook was ‘can we have one here or there,’” Heath said. “If I can make it convenient for my customers at other locations for them, or reach customers that I can't with my stores, that would be ideal for us.”
The machine accepts cash and credit cards.
Barrett's Smokehouse has stores in Kalamazoo and Portage.
