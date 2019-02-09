(WATE 6) - It's National Pizza Day and, yes, there are specials to celebrate this slice of life.

Here are some deals available Saturday:

Domino’s is giving customers a chance to win free pizza for a year (one winner gets five $100 Domino’s gift cards). Enter through Sunday on Twitter. Ten runners-up will get $50 e-gift cards. (Complete details)

Little Caesars has Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza for $9. And you can get the Pretzel Crust Pizza for $6 (see website).

Papa John’s offers any large specialty pizza for $12. And the Philly Cheesesteak Pizza is back for a limited time.

Pizza Hut has any large pizza with up to five toppings for $10.99. You will need to use the code “THANKYOU” when checking out. Stuffed crust, extra cheese, and orders with more than five toppings will have an extra change.

Blaze Pizza is offering 2 pepperoni pizzas for $10 for a limited time.

Red Baron Frozen Pizza is giving away a year’s worth of free Red Baron Pizza. Post a photo on your Facebook page alongside a thank you note to pizza for saving parents like you from dinnertime chaos. Posts must tag @RedBaronPizza and use the hashtag #ThankYouPizza to qualify. Entry period ends at midnight on Saturday (details).