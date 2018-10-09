New avocado champ crowned in California

(WTNH) - There is a new avocado champ!

Cathy Smith from Santa Barbara, Calif. won the crown at the 32nd annual California Avocado Festival.

Local chefs, celebrities and media personalities sampled 19 entries to select the winner.

The first-time competitor made her winning guacamole by using a combination of Hass avocados, red onions, Roma tomatoes, garlic, salt and lemon.

All proceeds from the contest go to the local chapter of Future Farmers of America.