Officer pulls over Illinois teen, takes him to job interview

(WTNH) - An Illinois police officer pulled over a teenager for an expired tag Wednesday, but instead of writing him a ticket, he took the teen to a job interview with Fedex.

The teen said he knew he was not supposed to drive but he felt that the job opportunity was more important than anything else.

So the officer got him safely home and then to the interview. 

