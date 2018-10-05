Parents brawl at Virginia pee wee football game Video

(WTNH) - This is not the look you want if you are a parent.

A fight is going viral after it broke out at a pee wee football game in Wise, Virginia.

Coaches and parents were caught on camera throwing punches right in front of their kids. All this chaos was happening while the 9-year-old players watched from the sidelines.

According to police, no one was seriously hurt in the brawl. And believe or not, no charges were filed.