Person broke into Massachusetts home and cleaned it

(WTNH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating an unusual crime.

Marlborough police say someone broke into a house, made the beds and cleaned several rooms then left without stealing anything.

It happened last week while the homeowner was away.

He thinks a cleaning service went to the wrong home.

Nonetheless, police are still taking the incident seriously.

