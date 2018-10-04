Unusual Stories

Popeyes celebrates its 3,000th restaurant opening with gold chicken

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 05:59 PM EDT

(WTAJ) - Popeye's will be selling gold chicken.

Six boneless wings dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by. It's only available for a single day, and only in four locations.

Those locations are Anaheim, California, Elizabeth, New Jersey, New York City and New Orleans.

The chicken can be purchased for five dollars, including a biscuit and side dish. 

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if the demand is high. 

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

