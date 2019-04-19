(WTNH) - A lot of people hate potholes, but apparently one saved a Nebraska man's life.

A rescue ambulance was rushing a 59-year-old man with a racing heart to Lakeside Hospital on Monday.

At one point, the patient's heart reportedly hit a rate of 200 beats per minute until they hit a pothole.

Apparently the patient's heart rate returned to normal after that jolt. One doctor says it is a rare phenomenon, but it can happen.