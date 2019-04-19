Unusual Stories

Pothole helps regulates Nebraska man's racing heart

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 05:15 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 05:15 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A lot of people hate potholes, but apparently one saved a Nebraska man's life.

A rescue ambulance was rushing a 59-year-old man with a racing heart to Lakeside Hospital on Monday.

Related: Pothole Patrol! New Haven public working through 4 tons of asphalt 

At one point, the patient's heart reportedly hit a rate of 200 beats per minute until they hit a pothole. 

Apparently the patient's heart rate returned to normal after that jolt. One doctor says it is a rare phenomenon, but it can happen.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center