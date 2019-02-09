Prince Philip, 97, gives up driver's license after crash
LONDON (AP) - Prince Philip has decided to stop driving at the age of 97, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
Prosecutors said they would consider the decision as they decide whether to charge the husband of Queen Elizabeth II over the Jan. 17 crash.
Related: Prince Philip, 97, recovering after car crash
"After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license," the palace said in a statement.
Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn't injured. Two women in the other car were injured, though not seriously, and a 9-month-old baby boy was unhurt.
Police said Philip and the other driver were both given breath tests for alcohol and passed.
Philip was photographed driving again two days later, without a seatbelt. Police said they offered him "suitable words of advice" after that.
Norfolk Police confirmed Saturday that the prince had "voluntarily surrendered his license to officers." It said an investigation file on the case had been handed to prosecutors, who will decide whether to press charges.
Related: UK police speak to Prince Philip about not wearing seatbelt
The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that "we review each file carefully before a decision is made and will take this development into account."
In a letter of apology to one of the injured women, Philip said he was dazzled by the sun when he pulled onto a main road near the royal retreat, 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London.
He told Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the crash, that "I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences." The letter was published by a newspaper.
There is no upper age limit for licensing drivers in Britain, although drivers over 70 are required to renew their licenses every three years and tell authorities about any medical conditions that might raise safety issues.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Investigation underway in Hartford after Uncasville man is struck by gunfire
- Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario
- FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
- Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
- Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
- Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven
- $1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
While 2018 was the fourth-warmest year on record, British meteorologists are predicting the next five years will be much hotter, maybe even record-breaking.Read More »
- Flurries possible early Monday morning, winter storm on the way for Tuesday
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
- What is a 'frost quake'? Explaining the weather phenomenon
- Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze
- Arctic Blast his the midwest, low temperatures heading east
- Weather Special: Midwest Arctic Blast
- Wintry mix moving in during Tuesday evening commute
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews respond to vehicle rollover in Hamden
Hamden Police, Fire and EMS crews are responding to a reported motor vehicle...Read More »
-
Investigation underway in Hartford after Uncasville man is struck by gunfire
An Uncasville man is recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound in Hartford...Read More »
-
FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
The FBI in New Haven and Yale University police are inviting teenagers to...Read More »
-
Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
The New England First Amendment Coalition is honoring the Hartford Courant...Read More »
-
Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
A detailed account of African-American life in the Northeast during World War...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday night
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday nightRead More »
-
Yard Goats players encourage parents to let kids try multiple sports
Football season is over, and baseball will be here before you know it.Read More »
-
Oni scores 21 to carry Yale past Penn 78-65
Miye Oni had 21 points as Yale extended its home winning streak to eight games, defeating Penn 78-65 on Saturday night.Read More »