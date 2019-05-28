Rare albino panda caught on camera

(WTNH) - For the first time ever, a rare albino panda has been caught on camera!

A nature reserve in China set up infrared cameras and was able to get a picture of an albino panda last month.

The panda is believed to be only one or two years old.

The reserve plans to set up more cameras to observe the panda's growth and interaction with other animals.

