Spring breakers find ancient shark tooth

(WTNH) - A girl on spring break in North Carolina is going home with a treasure that is millions of years old.

Avery Fauth found an ancient shark tooth this week while she was searching the sand near Topsail Beach, North Carolina.

It's believed to be a Megalodon shark tooth, and she knew what she was looking for.

Her dad has been looking for one of those teeth for 20 years and taught his kids about them.

Avery Fauth said, "We're all kind of like jumping up and down and screaming really loud. And my dad didn't believe us at first and I was facetiming people and they said that we bought it. And so they kind of didn't believe us. But then whenever I came back and showed them, they've said it was really cool."

The Megalodon is the largest shark ever documented and went extinct millions of years ago.

The tooth could be up to three million years old.