Unusual Stories

Thief takes Marilyn Monroe statue from Hollywood gazebo

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 02:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:31 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Goodbye, Norma Jean?

Officials say someone climbed a more than two-story tall Hollywood public art piece and stole a statue of Marilyn Monroe.

The statue depicting Monroe in her iconic pose from the 1955 film "The Seven Year Itch" went missing early Monday from the "Four Ladies of Hollywood" gazebo.

Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O'Farrell says a witness saw someone climb the gazebo on the Hollywood Walk Fame and saw off the statue.

Los Angeles police say investigators have recovered fingerprints from the gazebo.

The gazebo was erected in 1994. It pays tribute to women in film, with depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong making up the structure's pillars.

Monroe, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, died in 1962.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center