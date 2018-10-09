Unusual Stories

Trick-or-treating over the age of 12 in these Virginia towns could land you in jail

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 03:42 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 03:42 PM EDT

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WCMH) - Several towns in eastern Virginia take their trick-or-treating very seriously. In fact, if you are over the age of 12, you could land in jail if you are out asking for candy on Halloween night. 

According to Chesapeake, Virginia’s city code, any person over the age of 12, who engages in trick or treat is, “guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”

However, this isn’t isolated to just Chesapeake.

According to a 2017 article by HRScene.com, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and other cities in the area have similar laws. 

So with Halloween around the corner, the question is: Just how old is too old for Trick-or-Treat?

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center