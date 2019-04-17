Unusual Stories

VIDEO: Out-of-control car just misses California kids

(WTNH) - Caught on camera -- An out of control car just misses a family leaving a restaurant.

It happened on Monday in California.

A woman and two kids had just walked out of the restaurant when the car slams into it.

Everyone narrowly escaped with only minor injuries.

