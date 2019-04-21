VIDEO: Woman dragged by train in San Francisco

(WTNH) - Caught on Camera: A frightening scene in San Francisco where a woman is dragged by a train.

The woman's hand appears to get stuck in the train's door as it's closing.

She's then dragged under the train. The woman was injured, but it's still not known how badly.

San Francisco officials say this incident will be fully investigated.