Watch man do CPR on drowning squirrel
MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - How far would you go to save a furry creature?
When Chris Felix, from Minnesota, thought he hit a squirrel with his car, he got out and performed CPR.
"I was just helping out the squirrel, you know. I think it hit my back wheel."
So, when he thought he ran over a squirrel a Brooklyn Park neighborhood, he stopped. When it didn't move, he decided to use his CPR training skills.
"I was like, well you know, you never get see this. I was there trying to help it out, you know. Something little means a lot in the long run."
Chris is also a car detailer, so he happened to have gloves on him.
"So I just put a glove on. I'm like, you know what, give it my best shot."
He started tiny chest compressions as two officers on patrol stopped to see what was going on. One officer said to another, "Is he giving him CPR? I think it is. Look at him."
Deputy Chief Mark Bruley, Brooklyn Park summarized the unusual moment.
"How often you come across a story where you see a police officer come upon somebody doing CPR on a squirrel?"
And in the officer's body camera video, Chris doesn't leave the squirrel's side. Chris says it was nearly 20 minutes before finally the little guy got up and ran away; and the officers high-fived.
"Just the humanity of it. It wasn't just a police officer and a citizen there. Those were just three people enjoying the moment," Deputy Chief Bruley said.
Within an hour of its posting, this video had thousands of views. Officers from the twin cities police department want to remind you to bring wounded wildlife to a wildlife rehabilitation center.
