“Uptick in incidents” at Carl Robinson as tensions rise over DOC’s coronavirus response

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a statement issued Saturday night, the Connecticut Department of Corrections said there was recently an “uptick in incidents” at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institute. There are about 1,200 medium security inmates at the facility located in Enfield.

According to the DOC, the agency’s Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) was sent to the facility Friday evening as “tension climbed” among the inmates due to operational changes, including limited movement and meals served within housing units.

All new measures were taken to protect employees and inmates as part of the DOC’s response to COVID-19.

During the CERT response Friday evening, inmates who threatened to organize hunger strikes and work stoppages were removed from housing units.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., a fight broke out between three inmates and a responding correctional officer was intentionally punched in the face. The officer is being treated at a nearby hospital.

“Our correctional officers are answering the call to duty as first responders and do so without hesitation,” the DOC statement said. “We will not tolerate this type of behavior and any inmate involved will be immediately moved to Northern where we manage our highest level of supervision.”

Today, nineteen inmates were transferred to Northern Correctional Institution and are waiting on hearings for Administrative Segregation placement.

Eighty-six uninvolved inmates have been moved to available beds at DOC facilities around the state for safety and security.